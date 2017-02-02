Chelsea 'in advanced talks' with Diego Costa
15 February at 18:25Chelsea “are in advanced talks” with renegade striker Diego Costa, according to the latest report from Sky Sports UK.
Previously sinbinned for trying to force a move away from Stamford Bridge, the Spanish international has since reconciled with Coach Antonio Conte, when it looked like he would leave in a deal worth €85 million, likely for Chinese club Tianjin.
Chelsea look to be moving on from the Brazilian, with talk linking former Juventus man Alvaro Morata to the Premier League leaders, as well as Paulo Dybala.
Conte is, in fact, so enthusiastic about the latter that he travelled to Italy to watch the Argentine against his wife’s wishes, leaving the Stadium as soon as he was taken off!
Reports yesterday seemed to indicate that Chelsea and Costa had reached an agreement, but Sky today say that the sides are merely close, and that nothing has been signed quite yet.
Costa has scored 15 goals this season in Premier League action, helping Chelsea take a commanding lead.
