Chelsea “are in advanced talks” with renegade striker Diego Costa, according to the latest report

Previously sinbinned for trying to force a move away from Stamford Bridge, the Spanish international has since reconciled with Coach Antonio Conte, when it looked

Chelsea look to be moving on from the Brazilian, with talk linking former Juventus man

Conte is, in fact, so enthusiastic about the latter that he travelled to Italy to watch the Argentine

Reports yesterday seemed to indicate that Chelsea and Costa had reached an agreement, but Sky today say that the sides are merely close, and that nothing has been signed quite yet.

Costa has scored 15 goals this season in Premier League action, helping Chelsea take a commanding lead.