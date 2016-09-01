Craig Gordon is on the radar of Chelsea who could now make a January move for his services.

With current number two Asmir Begovic the subject of a £10 million bid from Bournemouth, Blues boss Antonio Conte is now considering whether to sell the Bosnian international to the south-coast club. It’s understood that the Italian tactician is reluctant to release the player until he has a replacement ready to take over.





These latest reports that the 34-year-old Scottish international could heading to Stamford Bridge come just a couple of days after Milan’s Spanish shot-stopper Diego Lopez (currently on-loan at Espanyol) was also believed to be on the Premier League leaders’ shortlist.

Gordon arrived at Parkhead in 2014 after five seasons at Sunderland and has made almost 100 appearances for the Glasgow giants during this time. The Edinburgh born custodian has also made 45 appearances for his country since debuting in 2004.