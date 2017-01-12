Chelsea join Liverpool in trying to snag Bundes star from Juventus
13 January at 14:18Antonio Conte is set to rival Juventus and Liverpool for Schalke fullback Sead Kolasinac, confirming an earlier Fabrizio Romano scoop on this website.
Sky Sport Italia confirm (via Metro.co.uk) that Chelsea are also interested in the 23-year-old, whose deal expires this summer.
As we revealed a few days ago, two (then unnamed) Premier League clubs (the other turned out to be Arsenal) liked the look of the Bosnian, forcing Juventus to pay something in the region of 4-6m to the Gelsenkirchen side in order to guarantee his services immediately.
Juventus were hoping to recruit this young and cheap alternative in January, with Patrice Evra set to leave to rejoin Manchester United, or alternatively to move to Spain.
The report claims that Conte knows how the Bianconeri’s transfer gurus (Giuseppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici) operate, looking to close cheap deals for promising players , Paul Pogba being a prime example.
Conte is said to want alternatives to Marcos Alonso, who hasn’t entirely convinced him according to certain reports.
Share on