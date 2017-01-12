Antonio Conte is set to rival Juventus and Liverpool for Schalke fullback Sead Kolasinac, confirming an earlier Fabrizio Romano scoop on this website.

Juventus were hoping to recruit this young and cheap alternative in January, with Patrice Evra set to leave to rejoin Manchester United, or alternatively to move to Spain.

The report claims that Conte knows how the Bianconeri’s transfer gurus (Giuseppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici) operate, looking to close cheap deals for promising players , Paul Pogba being a prime example.

Conte is said to want alternatives to Marcos Alonso, who hasn’t entirely convinced him according to certain reports.