Chelsea are also interested in signing Emerson Palmieri, Sky Italia report.

The Roma full-back has played just sixteen Serie A minutes this season, and has gone from being a star to not even figuring in Coach Eusebio di Francesco’s plans, partly because of a long-term injury he sustained last season.

Liverpool and Newcastle also like him, with the

Juventus are, on the other hand, the Brazilian’s biggest admirers among the Italian elite.

Pamieri burst onto the scene last season, when then-Coach Luciano Spalletti switched to a 3-5-2, and used Palmieri to great effect on the left.

Roma are known for constantly needing to balance their budget, and are willing to make some money out of this move, seeing as they have other options at left-back anyway.

Chelsea’s interest is due to Antonio Conte, who has always kept an eye on Serie A, and has cooled on Alex Sandro since his performances dipped in recent weeks.