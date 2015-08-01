Chelsea are set to join the race to sign talented Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez.

Beyond Juventus, Inter and PSG, the 28-year-old is also wanted by the Blues, with the Mirror revealing over the Christmas period that the Chilean international was being targeted by the Stamford Bridge side.

Sanchez is demanding wages worth £300,000-a-week,

The former Barcelona man, who joined Arsenal for €42.5 million two years ago, has still scored 17 goals and made 9 assists this season, but found himself

d

Though he would come on to assist Danny Welbeck’s consolation effort, the 28-year-old’s moodiness had forced a confrontation with some team-mates in the days leading up to the Anfield loss.

that the Blues have renewed their interest in the Arsenal star, who is on his way out of the Emirates after tension resurfaced with both Coach Arsene Wenger and his team-mates.ropped from this weekend’s 3-1 loss to Liverpool because of his poor discipline.