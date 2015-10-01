Chelsea join Real Madrid and Man Utd in hunt for exciting France wonderkid
22 April at 10:09Real Madrid and Manchester United are known to be long time admirers of French striker Kylian Mbappé who is impressing with some amazing performances for AS Monaco so far this season. The 18-year-old has 22 goals and 11 assists in 36 appearances with the Ligue1 table leaders so far this season and is arguably the best prospect in Europe at the moment.
Mbappé’s amazing performances have helped his club to become table leaders and reach the Champions League semi-finals that AS Monaco will play against Juventus.
According to French news outlet RMCSport, Chelsea have now joined the race to sign the exciting wonderkid although Monaco hope they will persuade to keep their star at the club for one more season. The Blues are said to have already made contact with the player's agents to inform them about their interes.
"There has to be complete calmness with him. He has a lot of talent and we are happy with him,” Giuly continued, "It's normal to be in the sights of big clubs, but we hope that Mbappe, like the others, remains at Monaco. Otherwise they will need to bring out a check with many zeros”, Giuly said yesterday.
Go to comments