The Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City target has also been linked to the Bianconeri in the past, having reportedly been the subject of a four-year, 40 million contract offer.

The Italian goalkeeper was caught on camera signing a Juventus pennant ahead of the Azzurri’s friendly with Holland on Tuesday.

Sky Italia confirmed that the 18-year-old would have preferred for the images not to go out. Does this make him someone who wants to move to Juventus, or someone who wants to make peace with the Bianconeri?

Remember, Milan recently lost to the Bianconeri to a late, controversial penalty, which led some of the Rossoneri to trash Juve’s dressing room.

Could this been an attempt at making amends, or at polishing his image, seeing as the Bianconeri themselves see him the heir to Gigi Buffon?