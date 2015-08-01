Spanish striker Alvaro Morata has told Real Madrid that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season and that his new destination will be Stamford Bridge.





According to Diario Gol, the 24-year-old has already contacted Chelsea boss Antonio Conte to discuss a summer move and after having signed him for Juventus when he was in charge there, the Italian tactician is keen to link up once again.



Morata has slipped down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu and even with reports on Monday that French striker Karim Benzema may be sold at the end of the season, it’s believed he has now set his heart on a move to England and that he has told Real Madrid officials that he will be heading to West London.

Chelsea attempted to bring Morata to the Premier League last summer but a deal never materialised. Conte meanwhile, has always made it known that he will make another bid at the end of the current campaign and this time his chances of success look to be much greater.