Chelsea news: Conte reportedly agrees preliminary deal with Inter
01 March at 20:10Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reported to be considering a shock Chelsea exit in the summer as his relationship with the Blues’ boss Roman Abramovich has deteriorated. According to today’s edition of Tuttosport (via ilbianconero), the Italian tactician has agreed a preliminary deal with the Serie A giants whose representatives have already met Conte’s entourage twice at least.
Inter current boss Stefano Pioli, in fact, could be sacked should he failed to qualify for the Champions League this season although the Italian tactician only took over at the club this past November when Inter was even out of the race to qualify for Europa League.
Inter’s new owners Suning Group, however, are understood to be willing to offer € 15 million-a-year to Conte which would make the former Juve boss the better paid manager in Serie A not to mention that the Serie A side have offered the former Italy coach ‘carte blanche’ in the summer transfer campaign.
Conte is reported to be tempted by Inter’s offer, so much so his legal team is said to be already preparing his return to Italy which, however, won’t be any easy.
