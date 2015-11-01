Chelsea ready to splurge €70m on Milan goalkeeping sensation
08 February at 16:50Chelsea are ready to spend a lot of money on Milan teenage sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to the latest reports coming from England.
The Indipendent (via CM) claim that the Rossoneri is said to be worth 70 million to the Blues, up from the €40m that Juventus were ready to offer not so long ago.
Aged only 16, Donnarumma made this Serie A debut last season, replacing former Real Madrid man Diego Lopez and playing so well that a number of clubs (including Barcelona and Real themselves) are lining up to take him.
Juventus themselves were ready to offer the goalkeeping sensation a deal worth €40m over four years, making him the highest-paid player in Serie A.
The goalkeeping sensation is set to only turn 18 in February, which is when he can he sign a new deal.
Agent Mino Raiola has made some allusive references to the situation:
“I don’t see how he can be criticised, if someone wants him to leave, all they’ve got to do is say so,” Raiola told Premium Sport a while ago.
The Italo-Dutch agent seemed to be questioning Milan’s future plans, with their buyout by Sino-Europe Sports repeatedly postponed.
“I’m here to take care of Donnarumma’s interests. I want to know what Milan’s future plans are, I think it’s only fair.
@EdoDalmonte
