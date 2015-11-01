Chelsea are ready to spend a lot of money on Milan teenage sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to the latest reports coming from England.

Aged only 16, Donnarumma made this Serie A debut last season, replacing former Real Madrid man Diego Lopez and playing so well that a number of clubs (including Barcelona and Real themselves) are lining up to take him.

Juventus themselves were ready to offer the goalkeeping sensation a deal worth €40m over four years, making him the highest-paid player in Serie A.

The goalkeeping sensation is set to only turn 18 in February, which is when he can he sign a new deal.

Agent Mino Raiola has made some allusive references to the situation:

“I don’t see how he can be criticised, if someone wants him to leave, all they’ve got to do is say so,”

The Italo-Dutch agent seemed to be questioning Milan’s future plans, with their buyout by Sino-Europe Sports repeatedly postponed.

“I’m here to take care of Donnarumma’s interests. I want to know what Milan’s future plans are, I think it’s only fair.