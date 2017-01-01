David Stockdale.

Chelsea’s search for a new goalkeeper continues and according to The Mirror, boss Antonio Conte has a new name on his shortlist; 31-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion custodian

It had seemed as though the Blues were set to seal a deal for Celtic’s Craig Gordon but with the two clubs failing to reach an agreement, it seems as though the Premier League leaders have turned their attention’s elsewhere.



Stockdale has six-months left on his current deal at the Championship side and is looking for a lucrative new-deal at the AMEX Stadium. If he was to move to Stamford Bridge he would certainly get what he is looking for but would have to play the number two role to Belgian International Thibaut Courtois.

