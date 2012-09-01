Chelsea set to rival Bayern, Real Madrid for Napoli defender
13 February at 15:05Chelsea are looking for more defensive reinforcements from Serie A, according to a report from the Express.
The British paper (via the Daily Star’s Lewis Winter) writes that Chelsea (and keen Serie A observer Antonio Conte) like Faouzi Ghoulam of Napoli, an Algerian international who is fresh off the African Cup of Nations and has already made four assists in league play this season.
Conte likes Ghoulam as an alternative to Marcos Alonso, who is also a former Serie A player. Ghoulam, 26, is a former Saint-Etienne player, and is appreciated for his pacy runs down the wing and overall dynamism.
This news comes in the wake of reports from Spain, fichajes writing that Real Madrid were also interested in Ghoulam.
Bayern Munich are also in the race, the idea being is that they’re looking for a replacement for Philip Lahm. Then again, the Bavarians’ interest precedes the German international’s decision to retire at the end of the season.
