Radja Nainggolan's potential sale to Chelsea looked to be imminent this summer, but rumours linking the two sides have died down a little of late… or have they?

Numerous Italian sources claim that Nainggolan has yet to agree to a new deal with Roma. This report comes in the wake of one from the Times, the London broadsheet insisting that Antonio Conte was going to try to sign the 28-year-old Belgian international again in January.

Admittedly, the former Cagliari man has emphasised that he wants to remain in Rome, though he sent some

With his current deal expiring in 2018, the Pensioners’ target is negotiating over a deal that will keep him at the Stadio Olimpico until 2020 for a lot more than his current €3 million salary.

Though Nainggolan is being offered €4.5m a season, the two sides have yet to reach an agreement.

This could be problematic for Roma, seeing as the Belgian international has long been a target of Conte's, back to the days when he was coaching