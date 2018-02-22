Chelsea want Sarri: Conte and Benitez linked with Napoli job
02 May at 10:19Maurizio Sarri could leave Napoli at the end of the season. The Italian tactician is contracted with Napoli until 2020 but he has a € 8 million release clause that can be activated by the end of the month.
The Italian tactician is one of the most appreciated managers in Europe at the moment. Regarded as the ‘Italian Guardiola’, reports in England and Italy claim Chelsea have set their sights on him as Antonio Conte is expected to be sacked at the end of the season.
Calciomercato.com exclusively reported two months ago that Sarri has put new contract talks with Napoli on hold. Reports all over Italy now confirm the manager is on two minds regarding his future at the San Paolo and Naples-based paper Il Mattino claims both Antonio Conte and Rafa Benitez could replace Sarri in South.
Benitez has already spent two seasons in Naples, whilst Conte would return to Serie A after his three-year spell at Juventus.
Psg coach Emery is also reported to be a potential candidates to replace Sarri at Napoli as well as Marco Giampaolo who has already replaced Napoli at Empoli three years ago when the Italian tactician moved from Tuscany to South Italy.
Go to comments