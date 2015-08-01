Chilean Football Association convinced Arsenal star has already joined Bayern Munich (Photo)
24 May at 15:30
He’s one of the biggest names on this summer’s transfer window but the Football Association from Alexis Sanchez’s home country believes that the 28-year-old has already joined German giants Bayern Munich. The Chilean FA made a huge gaffe on twitter when they posted the squad list for the upcoming Confederations Cup tournament in Russia before quickly deleting the tweet.
The current Arsenal star was obviously included in the squad but Gunners fans will have been incensed to see that according to his country, he is already a Bayern Munich player! Sanchez hhas been heavily linked with a possible £50M move to the Allianz Arena this summer but reports in the UK today suggest his next destination could be Manchester City to reunite with his former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola.
¡Recuerda! Esta es la nómina de jugadores del medio local para pelear por un cupo en la #ConfedCup pic.twitter.com/fhekqU4ckC— Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) May 22, 2017
