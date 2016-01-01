Confirmed: €42m Man United, Chelsea target moving to EPL
29 April at 11:15Reports are increasingly confirming that Tiemoue Bakayoko will play for either Chelsea or Manchester United next season.
Saturday’s edition of l’Equipe (via Le10Sport) confirms recent reports that the 22-year-old will play Premier League football next season.
Chased by Chelsea and Manchester United, the tough-tackling midfielder has refused any extensions from the Ligue 1 side, who are still top of the French division.
Le 10 Sport recently confirmed, in fact, that Monaco had accepted the inevitable conclusion that the young talent would leave.
Bakayoko is only one of many talents to have emerged this year: Kylian M’Bappe is wanted by half of Europe, Bernardo Silva is admired for his tricky feet, Benajmin Mendy for his pace and intensity, Thomas Lemar for his running and finishing. Even the injured Gabriel Boschilia - whose season has long been over - is seen as the budding free kick king of France.
The Sun wrote recently of a possible €42 million offer for Bakayoko being tabled by Manchester United.
