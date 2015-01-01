Conte and Mourinho prepare offer for AS Roma defender
21 December at 11:09Antonio Conte and José Mourinho are long time admirers of AS Roma defender Antonio Rudiger. The versatile Germany star can either play as centre-back or right back and according to a report of the Sun, both Manchester United and Chelsea are preparing an offer to sign him in the January transfer window.
Rudiger, 23, joined AS Roma on loan in summer 2015 and the Serie A club made his move permanent at the end of the last campaign. Trouble is, just two days after making his switch from Stuttgart permanent, the rock solid defender picked up a knee injury while on duty with his national team and was forced to skip Euro 2016 as well as the pre-season summer training camp with his club.
Rudiger, however, is recovering from his injury and has already collected 10 appearances with AS Roma so far this season. The Germany defender started as right-back last week-end when AS Roma lost their direct meeting to Juventus. The former Stuttgart defender is not the only AS Roma centre-back on Conte’s sights as the Italian tactician is also keeping a close eye on Rudiger’s teammate Kostas Manolas.
