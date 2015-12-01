Conte asks for £200 transfer kitty, to delay new deal until he gets it
12 March at 18:45Chelsea Coach Antonio Conte has asked the Blues to spend big in the upcoming transfer window.
A report from the Sunday Times (via the Mirror) claims that the former Juventus man is also set to be offered a new deal by the Blues, something our own Fabrizio Romano had confirmed recently.
The Times write that he will, however, use the threat of a departure to get the money he wants. The former Juventus manager has had a devastating impact since joining the Blues, leading them to a sensational maiden campaign that has them leading the Premier League by a country mile.
Conte wants to reinforce his squad ahead of the Blues’ likely Champions League campaign next season.
Linked to Inter on a number of occasions, calciomercato revealed at the beginning of the month that there had been no direct contact between the Nerazzurri and the Coach, or indeed his entourage.
@EdoDalmonte
