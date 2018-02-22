Corriere: Everton concerned as Napoli set sights on two Sampdoria midfielders
10 March at 20:15Sampdoria are enjoying a fantastic run of form and are in with a very good chance of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Europa League. Indeed, Marco Giampaolo’s team is still ahead of AC Milan in the standings despite the Rossoneri’s drastic improvement since Gennaro Gattuso was handed the reigns in November.
Inevitably, this has brought several of their key players to the attention of Serie A’s biggest clubs. According to Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has identified Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira as one of his prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window. The Uruguay starlet is also being linked with moves to Everton and Inter in the summer. He has a €25 million release clause included in his contract.
However, he is not the only Blucerchiati jewel attracting interest from the Partenopei. Dennis Praet, who was linked with a January switch to Juventus, is also appreciated by Maurizio Sarri and his staff.
The Belgian is, in many ways, an ideal fit for the way in which Sarri likes his side to play. He and Giampaolo prefer football to be played on the ground and favour a technical, possession-based style. Neither Praet nor Torreira will come cheaply though, as their respective contracts both contain a €25 million release clause.
(Corriere dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
