The potential transfer of Liverpool superstar Philippe Coutinho to Spanish giants Barcelona have reached the final stages, reports Spanish daily Sport





EXCLUSIVE: Here's how much Juventus have offered Emre Can Coutinho has long been linked with a move to the Nou Camp and the Catalan side had multiple bids get turned down by Liverpool this past summer and the Reds managed to keep hold of Coutinho for more time. Now though, it seems as if the transfer saga could end soon.

The transfer has reached its final stages and it is said that Coutinho’s representatives are already in Barcelona to seal his move from Anfield. In Liverpool, there are officials from Barcelona’s camp and Coutinho’s camp who are finalizing the move.

The fee is said to be around 160 million euros, with 120 million set to be paid at once and the left out to be paid as add-ons.





Liverpool, Chelsea, Man Utd, Spurs, Arsenal and more: check out the latest Premier League transfer news Coutinho was not in Liverpool’s FA Cup squad for the game against Everton yesterday and the move is a case of sooner rather than later.



Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)