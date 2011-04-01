He’s made a blistering start to the new season and according to one former Serie A legend, he’s the best in the world after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.



We are of course referring to Inter frontmanwho, according to his fellow countryman Hernan Crespo, is in the top three deadliest marksmen in the world. Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com) the former Parma, Lazio and AC Milan star declared that; “After Ronaldo and Messi, Icardi is the striker I like the most”.

He added that; “At 24 years of age he is already a world class player and one who can become a true champion. I’ve followed him ever since he arrived in Italy and every year, despite a few off-field problems, he’s made significant improvements, a sign that he’s a smart player”.



Crespo backed up his claims by explaining that; “Let’s not forget, that since he joined Inter he has only failed to get into double figures once (2013-14). Icardi is a true centre-forward in the traditional sense. He can score with both feet and his head and his movement in the penalty area is devastating.