AC Milan youngster Patrick Cutrone has emerged as the club’s highest goalscorer in 2017 but the numbers aren’t something Milan should be proud of.

The 20-year-old Cutrone witnessed his breakthrough in 2017 after having made his first-team debut for the first-team in May. He has been more of a regular this season, scoring seven times in all competitions for the rossoneri this season.

Surprisingly, Cutrone has been the San Siro based club’s leading goalscorer for 2017, tied with Suso at 9. Carlos Bacca has a tally of eight, while Andre Silva and Giacomo Bonaventura have scored only six times in 2017. Nikola Kalinic and Gerard Deulofeu scored four times.

Gazzetta dello Sport say that the fact that Milan don’t have a goalscorer in the double figures is embarrassing, with Lazio’s highest goal-getter in 2017 scoring 36 times. Paulo Dybala, Dries Mertens and Edin Dzeko have a tally of 32 each.

Cutrone’s tally is a far cry from the times when the Milan highest scorers of the year scored more than 20 times in a single year. Andriy Shevchenko scored 36 times in 2000 and scored 32 in 2004.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)