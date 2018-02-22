De Boer destroys Mourinho after Man Utd’s Champions League exit
14 March at 09:30Franck De Boer and José Mourinho have been teasing each other over the last few days. The former Crystal Palace and Inter boss hit out at the Special One for how he is managing Rashford and Mourinho replied saying that the Dutchman is the ‘worse manager in the history of the Premier League.
Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat against Sevilla yesterday night caused the Red Devils’ elimination from the Champions League round of 16 and De Boer has no kind words for the Special One after United’s Champions League fiasco.
“I may be the worse manager in the history of Premier League”, De Boer said.
“But he is the manager that spent roughly € 1 billion pound in his career and makes his teams play like that.”
We’re pretty much sure José Mourinho’s reply won’t take long to arrive. Meantime De Boer has written another chapter of his rivalry with the Portuguese manager.
