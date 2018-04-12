Del Piero: ‘I don’t understand Buffon’
12 April at 10:25Former Juventus star Alessandro Del Piero commented Gigi Buffon’s words against Michael Oliver yesterday night. The English referee awarded Real Madrid a penalty kick seconds before the final whistle and after that Juventus had completed a stunning comeback scoring three goals at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Buffon, who played the last Champions League game of his career, attacked the referee after the final whistle: “The referee didn’t have the personality to referee this game and if you don’t have the personality you’d better go into the stands and watch football with your wife and your kids. You go in the stands, you eat your chips, you drink sprite but at least you don’t make any damage. He didn’t even have the sensibility to understand that you can’t take that decision after the game we played. I mean, what kind of heart does he have? His heart is a trash bin”, Buffon said.
Talking to Sky Sport, Del Piero reacted to the words of his former team-mates:
“When Gigi spoke about the referee I couldn’t understand him, honestly. I don’t understand why he talked about the previous fixture. In football you analyze the present. I understand that it’s a frustrating situation but I think that he will think about what I said and possibly say different words in a few days.”
