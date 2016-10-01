Deulofeu agrees terms with Napoli: the latest
11 January at 11:00Napoli are close to signing Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu, Sky Sport reports. The player’s agent Gines Carvajal, in fact, is reported to have met the partenopei director of sport Cristiano Giuntoli in Milan yesterday with the azzurri who have managed to reach an economic agreement with the former AC Milan and Everton star.
The Serie A giants are now working to find an agreement with Barcelona. The price-tag of the Spanish winger is reported to be € 15-16 million but Napoli are willing to lower the player’s transfer fee.
Yesterday’s report of Rai Sport claimed Napoli have offered € 18 million plus € 2 million in add-ons to sign Deulofeu but the news has not been confirmed by the club.
Deulofeu, however, is not the only attacking winger on Napoli agenda. The partenopei’s priority is Bologna’s Simone Verdi whose price-tag is in the region of € 25 million.
Verdi is the priority of Napoli for the January transfer window but the Serie A giants know the Italian may be too expensive and have decided to find alternative ways to strengthen their attacking department.
