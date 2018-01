Unhappy Barcelona star Gerard Deulofeu wants to return to AC Milan in the January transfer window, Il Corriere della Sera reports. The Spanish winger wants to leave the​Deulofeu wants to make it into Spain’sand he knows that in order to achieve that he needs to join a team where he can play with some consistency.The Italian paper claims Deulofeu is inat AC Milan and is pushing to return to the San Siro.The Serie A giants, however, are not going to matchand for the moment there are no chances to see the Spaniard make AC Milan return.Roma, however, could offer him a chance to return to Serie A as theybefore the end of the January transfer window.