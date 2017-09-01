Deulofeu: unhappy Barça star tells former teammates he wants AC Milan return
23 January at 10:53Unhappy Barcelona star Gerard Deulofeu wants to return to AC Milan in the January transfer window, Il Corriere della Sera reports.
The Spanish winger wants to leave the Camp Nou to have more game time and the rossoneri could give him a chance to put an end to his nightmare in Cataluña.
Deulofeu wants to make it into Spain’s World Cup squad in the summer and he knows that in order to achieve that he needs to join a team where he can play with some consistency.
The Italian paper claims Deulofeu is in contact with some of his former teammates at AC Milan and is pushing to return to the San Siro.
The Serie A giants, however, are not going to match Barcelona’s € 20 million price-tag and for the moment there are no chances to see the Spaniard make AC Milan return.
Roma, however, could offer him a chance to return to Serie A as they could invest part of the incomes of Dzeko’s sale to sign the Spaniard before the end of the January transfer window.
Go to comments