Di Francesco insists Roma ‘won’t rest everyone’ ahead of Liverpool clash
20 April at 12:55Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco has spoken to the media ahead of his side’s trip to Ferrara, where they will face SPAL at 15:00 CET tomorrow afternoon. Here is what he had to say:
“This game against SPAL is very important for lots of reasons. We must make sure we capitalise on the chances that come our way.
“Diego Perotti is OK and he’ll be in the squad. Aleksandar Kolarov won’t be coming with us this weekend, though – he has a minor muscle complaint.
“Edin Džeko is really up for it right now but I’ll speak to him and decide whether or not to start him tomorrow. If not, Patrik Schick will lead the line.
“As for who will come in for Kolarov at left-back tomorrow, it will be a left-footed player. Jonathan Silva is more likely than Luca Pellegrini.
“Cengiz Ünder’s pace is a vital part of his game so we need to make sure he doesn’t suffer from fatigue when there are so many games. We won’t rest everyone. Lorenzo Pellegrini could well start – I’m undecided between him and another player.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
