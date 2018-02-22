di Francesco insists that Roma do not fear Barcelona
22 March at 19:42Roma manager Eusebio Di Francesco has insisted that his do not fear Spanish giants Barcelona whom they are set to play against during the quarter-finals of this seasons Champions League.
Speaking ahead of the big challenge, he said: “I think it’s a great opportunity to challenge ourselves. We must be proud of having gotten here and to get the opportunity to play against Barcelona. We will face the challenge with great respect of the opponents but without fear. We must go out there and deliver our best, knowing that we are playing against the best team in the world”.
Roma will be the firm underdogs heading into the game against Barcelona. It is also the Catalan giants who will head into the game with more confidence.
Ernesto Valverde’s side are currently in first place on the La Liga standings and with an 11-point advantage over second placed Atletico Madrid, they appear to be sailing towards the title.
