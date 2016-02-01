He’s one of the most powerful agents in football but he may soon face the risk of losing one of his prized assets. We are talking about Mino Raiola, whose stable includes luminaries such as Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. According to Sportitalia however, his young goalkeeping sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma may be about to dispense with his services.





It’s understood that the 18-year-old’s family are not keen on his style of management with their son and could be looking for a change at the end of the season. Calciomercato.com understands that despite these reports, no drastic action will be taken in the short-term. Despite their reported opinions of him, Raiola has always had the best interest of their son at heart despite the controversy which surrounded his new contract signing at AC Milan.

It’s believed that Donnarumma wants to concentrate on his football for the rest of the campaign which could see him represent his country at the World Cup Finals in Russia next summer. Next year however, could see the youngster make a big turning point in his career with some of Europe’s heavyweight clubs eyeing up his services and he could need someone of Raiola’s experience to guide him through the next crucial step.