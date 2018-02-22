Gianluigi Donnarumma is once again in the spotlight as the transfer market nears. Today's edition of L'Equipe reports that PSG have decided not to rely on Areola for next season, with Donnarumma being one of their main targets.

In fact, the French side have already initiated contacts, as their sporting director Antero Henrique met Mino Raiola at a hotel in Paris. Donnarumma is considered their main target, along with Chelsea's Courtois

The next step for PSG would be to meet with the player himself, however, to say that Gigio is one step away from the club would be incorrect. As stated by the same source, no offers have been made, while a potential deal would rely heavily on the outcome of Fifa Financial Fair Play.

The sanctions (which will arrive in the coming weeks) for Milan may force the Rossoneri to sell one of their big players, in order to afford their planned summer activity. However, at the same time, PSG are at risk of receiving a penalty as well, which would completely block the deal.

One last factor is PSG's new manager, Thomas Tuchel, who would have a say in the transfer process.