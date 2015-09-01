Exclusive: Emerson on the verge of joining Chelsea, Roma want Man Utd star as replacement
19 January at 15:05Roma full-back Emerson is close to joining Premier League giants Chelsea and the side from the Italian capital will look to sign Matteo Darmian as a replacement, CalcioMercato have exclusively learnt.
The 23-year-old, who also happens to be a Juventus and Manchester United target, returned from a long-term injury only recently for the giallorossi and has appeared only once this season. He did make 25 appearances in the Serie A last season, but is yet to make a start this season.
CalcioMercato have learnt that Chelsea have offered 20 million euros plus bonuses for Emerson and the fee seems to have satisfied Roma already. And while Emerson is in Inter's squad that will face Roma on Sunday, he is expected to travel to London along with his agent either tomorrow or day after tomorrow.
The offer for Edin Dzeko is still being drawn up by the Blues and is still in its initial stages. Once Roma sell Emerson, they will look to sign Matteo Darmian from Manchester United.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
