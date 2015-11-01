Everton boss Ronald Koeman is being linked with the Barcelona job although the blaugrana are said not to be willing to pay the manager’s € 8 million release clause to get him at the end of the season. The Dutchman is a former Barcelona player and has revealed Catalan paper Sport that coaching Barcelona is one of his dreams.







"I feel flattered and I like that they think about me. Everyone knows I'm Barca, they know my love for the club where I grew up as a player and a person. In my life as a professional coach, I have two dreams to fulfil. One, to coach my national team, Holland. I could have done it but my obligation to Everton prevented me. My other wish, my other dream, is to one day coach Barça. That's the truth."



Koeman is not the only manager to have been linked with the Camp Nou job after that Luis Enrique announced his summer departure two months ago. Barcelona are rumoured to have made contact with their former star Laurent Blanc but Ernesto Valverde and Unzué remain to concrete options for the future of Barcelona.

