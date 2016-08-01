Everton’s quest to land Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin will force the club to up their offer to £22 million.



According to reports on Squawka , the Toffees are desperate to get the deal over the line having had a previous bid of £19 million rejected by The Red Devils. The player actually underwent a medical yesterday and has told boss Jose Mourinho that he is anxious to make the short journey to Merseyside to join Ronald Koeman’s team.

Now Everton will hit United with an improved offer for the 27-year-old which should hopefully get the deal signed sealed and delivered.



Schneiderlin played under Koeman during his time at Southampton which prompted United to pay £24 million for him back in 2015. Now the Premier League giants want to recoup most of that money and an agreement is expected in the next few days.



The Frenchman has failed to hold down a first-team place under new boss Mourinho and has made just seven appearances in all competitions.