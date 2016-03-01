‘Evra’s Juventus future still uncertain’ admits agent
10 January at 17:20The agent of Patrice Evra has confirmed that the future of his client is still uncertain. The Frenchman is being linked with moves to Manchester United and West Ham, although Valencia have also sounded out Juventus over the former France International’s availability in January.
The Old Lady is open to sell the player in January, six months before the natural expiration of his contract and even if Evra was not called for the first Serie A game of the year against Bologna last week-end, the player’s representative Federico Pastorello has claimed that his client has yet to take a final decision over his future.
“Talking about his departure from Juventus it still premature at this stage”, Mr. Pastorello told Juvenews.eu.
“Patrice is confused and has yet to take a decision over his future.”
Evra’s Juventus contract runs until the end of the season and José Mourinho is said to have offered him a role in his Manchester United coaching staff in the next campaign.
