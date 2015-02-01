After scoring from the penalty spot for Villareal against Real Betis this weekend, Colombian striker Carlos Bacca has reached a personal milestone in his career.



The 31-year-old, who is currently on-loan to the Yellow Submarine from AC Milan, notched up his tenth goal of the La Liga season, but more importantly, took his personal career tally to 100.



Bacca scored 28 goals with Belgian side Bruges, 31 in a two year spell with the Rossoneri and currently has 41 in Spain between Sevilla and his current employers.



It’s reported that €15M is the figure that the Liga side are offering to Milan, but both CEO Marco Fassone and Sporting Director Massimo Mirabelli are more than aware that the Spaniards currently have a €40M transfer kitty from the sale of Cedric Bakambu to Chinese Super-League side Beijing Sinobo Guoan.



Bacca himself has expressed his desire to stay in Spain claiming in a recent interview that; “I hope the two clubs can find an agreement.”