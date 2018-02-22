



Just like they did with Vidal, Pogba, Bonucci and others, the Bianconeri are expecting a big name to leave Vinovo this summer, and it could very well be Alex Sandro. Calciomercato can exclusively reveal that Juventus are preparing another major sale this summer. Just like they did with Vidal, Pogba, Bonucci and others, the Bianconeri are expecting a big name to leave Vinovo this summer, and it could very well be Alex Sandro.

Long courted by Chelsea - and specifically Antonio Conte - the Brazilian hasn’t had a strong season, often finding Kwadwo Asamoah replacing him. The Old Lady is tempted to sell him, though they are asking for a lot of money, and won’t consider 50 million to be enough. A similar offer was made last summer, when the Italian press were talking the former Porto man as one of the best full-backs in Europe. Not anymore…

Another man who is very much liked is Miralem Pjanic, the Bosnian is liked by PSG and City, and there are those who have already sent feelers to the Bianconeri. Paulo Dybala is the other man the Old Lady don’t want to lose, but if Barcelona and Real were to make an eight-figure offer, they would consider it alongside the Argentine’s entourage…

Fabrizio Romano, adapted by @EdoDalmonte