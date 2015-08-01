Exclusive: AC Milan consider Montella replacements
26 September at 10:05AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella is still not on the brink but the club’s board will not accept more mistakes from the Italian tactician who lost two of the opening six Serie A games this season. The rossoneri will now face Roma and Inter and if AC Milan lose both games, the club’s board could decide to sack the former Samp boss.
Sources have told Calciomercato.com that Thomas Tuchel is the no.1 manager in AC Milan’s shortlist. The German tactician was sacked by Borussia Dortmund on the 30th of May and is free to join any other team.
Former Fiorentina boss Paulo Sousa is also regarded as a possible replacement for Montella. Just like Tuchel, the Portuguese manager is free to join any other club and Massimiliano Mirabelli is a long time admirer of the former Viola boss.
Walter Mazzarri has also emerged as a possible solution for the AC Milan bench but, in this moment, Montella and Tuchel are the favourites to replace Montella if the latter fails to provide any positive result in the next two games.
