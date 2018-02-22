Exclusive: AC Milan in advanced talks to sign Swansea midfielder
12 March at 17:45CalcioMercato can exclusively reveal that Serie A giants AC Milan are now in advanced talks to secure the signing of Swansea midfielder Ki-Sung Yueng.
The 29-year-old South Korean midfielder has been one of Swansea's most important players since he joined from Celtic in 2012. He spent a loan spell at Sunderland in the 2013-14 campaign, a season after he won the League Cup with the Swans in the 2012-13 season unde Michael Laudrup. This season, he has appeared 18 times in the Premier League, having scored thrice and assisting thrice.
CalcioMercato understand that a general three-year agreement between Massimiliano Mirabelli and the player has been reached, with the final agreement set to be reached in the next few days.
Ki is understood to have declined offers from a host of other Premier League clubs because of his willingness to join Milan and the medical could be done as soon as the final agreement is reached.
Milan have been impressed by the South Korean's tactical and technical abilities and feel that what he brings to the plate is just what they need. If he does arrive at the San Siro, Ki would be the first Korean to don the rossoneri jersey.
