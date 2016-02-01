Exclusive: AC Milan put defender’s contract talks on hold amid Juve & Chelsea interest
28 March at 19:32AC Milan’s ownership is going to change for the first time in 30 years as Chinese businessman Yonghong Li is set to finally complete the club’s takeover on the 14th of April when a shareholders’ meeting of the club has been scheduled.
The Serie A giants will have a new board of directors and the priority of new representatives of the club will be to extend their stars’ contract. New contract for ‘Gigio’ Donnarumma and Suso will be considered as high priorities over the next few months but calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that neither the current board of directors nor the new one are planning to hold new contract talks with Mattia De Sciglio.
The Italy defender is also considering his future at the club. Sources close to the player have told calciomercato.com that De Sciglio is doubtful about his future at the San Siro. In addition to that AC Milan have reached a preliminary agreement with Sead Kolasinac who also plays as left-back (although De Sciglio can also play on the right).
De Sciglio is a long time target of Max Allegri who promoted the player to senior team when the Italian tactician was managing AC Milan. Even in case Allegri leaves Juve at the end of the season, the bianconeri would still make an attempt to sign the player. Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is also a long-time admirer of the 24-year-old so much so De Sciglio was a regular starter for Italy under the former Juventus boss. Carlo Ancelotti could be also tempted to take De Sciglio to Bayern Munich as the Bavarians’ legend Philip Lahm is set to retire at the end of the current campaign.
