Exclusive: AC Milan retire from Ki race, Everton interested
26 April at 13:50AC Milan are not going to sign Swansea midfielder Ki, Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. The contract of the Korean midfielder expires in June and the Serie A giants had been in talks with the player’s entourage to sign him as a free agent at the end of the season.
Massimiliano Mirabelli had reached a principle of agreement with the agency that represent the 29-year-old but neither parties signed an agreement and the Serie A giants have now decided to cancel the deal as they are waiting for Uefa’s decision for breaching Financial Fair Play.
The entourage of the midfielder had given AC Milan the priority for the signing of Ki but the rossoneri are now off of this deal.
Now, Ki is free to choose any other clubs he wants and according to Sky Sports Uk, Everton are in pole position to sign the player with the Toffees who are said to be ready to open talks with Ki’s agents.
Federico Albrizio, adapted by Lorenzo Bettoni
Go to comments