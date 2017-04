Chelsea bosscould offer Italy and AS Roma star Daniele De Rossi a chance to move to the Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. The contract of the experienced Italian midfielder runs out in the summer and theThe 33-year-old, in fact, has requested awith an option for another season. De Rossi is not willing to accept AS Roma’s offer and Chelsea have emerged as possible contenders for the product of AS Roma academy.The experienced midfielder has recently praised the Italian manager saying: “Conte has impressed me. Tactically he’s a phenomenon and although it is hard to achieve, it is nice to become one of his players.”ConteChelsea, however, are not the only club interested in signing De Rossi asare also considering moves for the Italy star.​Juventus offered De Rossi a contract last February and neither the giallorossi nor the bianconeri have ever denied that.It would be hard, however, to see De Rossi join any other Italian team in case he’d decide to end his career somewhere else from the Olimpico.