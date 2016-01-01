Exclusive: Antonio Conte to offer Italy star escape route amid Inter, Juve links
08 April at 16:20Chelsea boss Antonio Conte could offer Italy and AS Roma star Daniele De Rossi a chance to move to the Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. The contract of the experienced Italian midfielder runs out in the summer and the two parties have yet to reach an agreement over a new deal.
The 33-year-old, in fact, has requested a new three-year deal but AS Roma are only open to offer their veteran a one-year contract extension with an option for another season. De Rossi is not willing to accept AS Roma’s offer and Chelsea have emerged as possible contenders for the product of AS Roma academy.
Conte and De Rossi are on very good terms. The experienced midfielder has recently praised the Italian manager saying: “Conte has impressed me. Tactically he’s a phenomenon and although it is hard to achieve, it is nice to become one of his players.”
Conte would be open to offer De Rossi a long-term deal despite the player's age. Chelsea, however, are not the only club interested in signing De Rossi as Inter and Juventus are also considering moves for the Italy star.
Juventus offered De Rossi a contract last February and neither the giallorossi nor the bianconeri have ever denied that. Inter could also consider signing De Rossi in the summer, should he fail to sign a new contract with AS Roma. It would be hard, however, to see De Rossi join any other Italian team in case he’d decide to end his career somewhere else from the Olimpico.
Go to comments