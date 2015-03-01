Milan are interested in Max Meyer, and have been for a long time.

In fact, we can exclusively reveal through Federico Zanon that

The German midfielder scored five Bundesliga goals and added six assists in the 2015/2016 season, but has since failed to replicate that scoring streak.

He has recently been linked to Arsenal, among others, the Gunners being tipped to

Now, however, the midfielder is refusing to sign a new deal with Schalke so far, and has taken some time to make his mind up.

Like Leon Goretzka (who is Bayern-bound), the most credible option is that he leaves.

Offered to Milan last summer by an intermediary, but he was turned down because they had already signed Hakan Calhanoglu, who has performed admirably in the last few games.

Sporting director Max Mirabelli has stayed in touch with Meyer’s people, however, and we can’t exclude that the Rossoneri try for the 22-year-old again.



Federico Zanon, adapted by @EdoDalmonte