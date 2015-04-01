Exclusive: Bonucci not enough, AC Milan consider bid for another Juventus star
21 August at 15:30AC Milan are considering making an opening bid for Juventus star Claudio Marchisio, sources have told Calciomercato.com.
The Italian midfielder is reported not to be happy at the Allianz Stadium and the rossoneri are willing to offer him an escape route.
Juventus are still looking for midfield reinforcement but the player would consider a move away from Juve, especially in this moment. Marchisio, in fact, is aware that he is not going to be a regular starter for Juve this season and that’s why he would consider a move away from Turin.
The Italy star would prefer a move abroad (Chelsea are always monitoring him) rather than a transfer at the San Siro where, however, he would reunite with his former teammate Leonardo Bonucci who has recently swapped the bianconeri with the rossoneri.
Marchisio liked one Instagram picture posted by Bonucci yesterday night (check out oru gallery) and that could be the proof that the Principino is also considering moving to the San Siro. AC Milan have already made contact with Juventus, they could soon make an opening bid to sign another Juventus star.
