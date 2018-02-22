Exclusive: Borussia Dortmund close in on signing of Juventus veteran
06 May at 15:00Calciomercato.com journalist Daniele Longo understands that Borussia Dortmund are on the verge of signing Stephan Lichtsteiner ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Indeed, the 34-year-old right-back’s contract with Juventus is due to expire at the end of June, while it has been clear for several months that he will not be extending his stay in Turin.
BVB have already agreed terms with the player’s brother Marco, who also acts as his agent, with a view to joining the Bundesliga giants at the beginning of July. Indeed, they previously tried to sign the Swiss internationalist in the summer of 2016, though their pursuit ended without success.
Lichtsteiner confirmed yesterday that his time at the Allianz Stadium is coming to an end: “These are my last 14 days at Juventus. I need new challenges and motivation. I have improved in my mentality. I didn’t know what it meant to play at Juventus when I arrived, as there is pressure and obsession for the victory.
“At Lazio we had to defend in the final third, here in midfield. My future will be outside of Italy. I won’t say where yet, as I haven’t signed.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
