Exclusive: Cancelo will remain an Inter player on one condition
18 April at 16:20Calciomercato.com journalist Pasquale Guarro understands Inter may have to re-enter negotiations with Jorge Mendes before they can confirm whether João Cancelo will remain at the club beyond the end of his loan spell which expires on June 30th.
The Portuguese right-back has emerged as one of Luciano Spalletti’s most consistent performers since the turn of the year, prompting sporting director Piero Ausilio to set a meeting with the aforementioned Mendes to discuss the terms of his contract.
The former Benfica youth product earns around €2 million per season, which is a step or two below what the Nerazzurri’s top earners make over the course of 12 months. Indeed, Kwadwo Asamoah is set to join the club on a free transfer from Juventus and will earn a €3 million salary.
While there is not thought to be any real risk of a permanent deal being agreed, senior figures at Appiano Gentile recognise the fact that Cancelo’s performances of late merit a place among the top earners at La Beneamata.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
