Chelsea and Manchester United have been a dealt a blow in signing young Pietro Pellegri as Juventus have now opened talks to sign the starlet, CalcioMercato exclusively understand.

Pellegri is just 16 and despite being at such a tender age, has made six appearances for his club Genoa this season. What is even more impressive is the fact that he has already scored twice in the Serie A- an appreciable achievement for anyone of his age.

While reports have linked both Manchester United and Juventus with a move for Pellegri, CalcioMercato have exclusively learnt that the Old Lady have stolen a march on both of them and on both Inter Milan and AC Milan too. In the last few years, Juventus have established contacts with Genoa president Enrico Preziosi and the player’s entourage regarding a possible, as they look to block the attempts of other clubs from signing the young striker.

More so, Juventus are scheduled to meet Cagliari in their bid to sign their young striker Kwang Song-Han, who is currently on fire in his loan spell at Perugia in the Serie B.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)