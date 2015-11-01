Chelsea are hoping that Diego Costa ends up at AC Milan,

The Brazilian-born star has made it clear that he wants to leave Chelsea, and ideally return to Atletico Madrid, his former club.

The Blues don’t want to wait until January, when the Spanish side’s transfer ban is lifted, and would rather sell on the 28-year-old as soon as possible.

This explains why they want Milan, Antonio Conte having dumped Costa via whatsapp as soon as the season was over, despite the Brazilian netting 20 EPL goals.

What was reported yesterday is accurate: the Rossoneri only want Costa if he is willing to commit to the club. They won’t take the Spanish international on loan.

Costa himself wants to make Russia 2018, and being benched at Chelsea wouldn’t guarantee him a spot, especially as Spain were happy to line up Nolito and Alvaro Morata (admittedly two bench warmers last season) in France 2016.