Exclusive: Chiellini snubbed Chelsea move and he is now ready to sign new Juve contract
25 March at 10:30Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini has reached an agreement to sign a new contract with the Serie A giants, sources have told calciomercato.com.
Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano provides the details of the agreement between the rock-solid centre-back and the Serie A giants who will remain together until 2020.
Marotta and Paratici have already closed the deal and an official announcement is expected in the coming weeks.
Romano also reports Chiellini snubbed a move to the Premier League ahead of reaching an agreement with the Serie A giants.
Both Chelsea and Manchester City, in fact, tried to sign him as a free agent given that his contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Chiellini, however, has never wanted to leave Turin and Juventus and he hasn’t even begun negotiations with both clubs. His desire, in fact, is to end his career wearing the Old Lady’s shirt and his contract extension with Juve proves the club’s hopes are the same.
