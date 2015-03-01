Exclusive: Conte wants Champions League football with Chelsea
26 April at 13:13One of Antonio Conte’s former assistants believes that the Chelsea Coach “is very happy” in London, and wants to take on the Champions League with the Londoners.
Massimo Carrera – his right-hand man at Juventus – seemed to minimise the risk of Conte leaving in an exclusive interview with Calciomercato.
The departure story has done the rounds as the Italian seeks a better deal from Chelsea.
Inter are one of the sides interested in the Italian Coach.
“Antonio is the best in the world because his players follow him,” Carrera told our Fabrizio Romano, “and when they go on the pitch they know everything about their opponents, absolutely everything. Every single strength or weakness is known down to the slightest detail.”
Asked about the Chelsea Coach’s ambitions, Carrera made it sound like Conte wanted to stay and play in Europe: “We speak often. Antonio is very happy and I think he wants to play the Champions League with Chelsea, with a team he has built.
“Working with, and learning from Conte was great. He spends hours talking to his players, he’s very demanding, he wants to prepare them for anything. And he does the same with the staff.
“If they lose, he gets very angry… he only accepts defeat if his players have left it all on the pitch”.
@FabrizioRomano, adapted by @EdoDalmonte
Go to comments