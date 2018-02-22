Exclusive: disappointing AC Milan striker set for summer exit
04 May at 09:20Andre Silva could be on his way out of AC Milan in the summer, our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal.
The Portuguese star has failed to justify his € 35 million price-tag this season and his agent Jorge Mendes is unhappy with the striker’s playing time this season.
Only a few months ago, Andre Silva seemed to be untouchable despite his poor performances this season. However, it has recently emerged that the rossoneri will sign a top striker in the summer and Mendes believes his client is not going to improve his playing time at the San Siro next season.
Andre Silva is not likely to be a regular AC Milan starter in the 2018/19 campaign and Mendes is willing to listen to offers from potential suitors. The player could also leave AC Milan on loan with obligation to buy. Andre Silva’s future at the club has never been so much in doubt.
Go to comments